Los Angeles-based Parlor Social releases a new single, “That’s Just The Way.” The group is fronted by neo-ragtime vocalist Dessy Di Lauro & producer/keyboardist Ric’key Pageot (touring keyboardist to Madonna and writer for Jill Scott and Earth, Wind & Fire), and was formerly known as solely Dessy Di Lauro, though their “speakeasy soul” musical direction remains the same.

While Di Lauro’s smooth soulful vocals flows over the funky drum groove laid out by long time band member Chaun Dupre Horton (Thundercat, Israel Houghton, Raphael Saadiq), the song suddenly morphs into a unique southern trap groove intertwined with a jazzy swing feel executed by Pageot’s upright stride piano and Michael ”Fish” Herring’s (Christina Aguilera, Prince, Celine Dion) banjo strumming.

Di Lauro says, “The message behind this summer feel-good song is, if you keep the faith, you can overcome whatever hardships you’re going through. Writing music has always been my emotional outlet almost my entire life, and I hope that this song will help shed some light for others.”

Pageot explains the artwork, “This beautiful colorful painting of Dessy and I was created by artist San Siguenza and we decided to use this vivid fan artwork because it reflects the positive vibe of the song.”

“That’s Just The Way” follows last year’s compilation album Say Hep Hep + This Is Neo-Ragtime which featured the singles “Let Me Hear You Say Hep Hep” and ”Jump N Jivin’.”

Catch them on the road this summer:

June

16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Mint Club (tix)

July

8 – Montreal, Canada- Montreal International Jazz Festival (tix)

14 – Harlem, NY – Ginny’s Supper Club (tix, reservations: 212-792-9001)

August

2 – Beverly Hills, CA – Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill Jazz (tix, reservations: 310-474-9400)

9 – Napa, CA – Blue Note Napa (Two sets) (tix)

@ParlorSocial