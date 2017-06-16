More in Music
Mario Drops Personal Single ‘Pain Is The New Pleasure’
Today (June 16), multi-platinum R&B superstar Mario releases a new single entitled “Pain is the New...
Chaka Khan Releases First Single ‘I Love Myself’ Under Indie Label iKHAN Sounds
“I Love Myself” is an anthem that promotes self-esteem and putting one’s life in order. The...
Rion Michael Tributes Tupac With ‘Changes 2k17’ Ft. Janice Freeman, William Brent and Jamel King
A few months ago, songwriter-to-the-stars Rion Michael gathered a few of his dear friends to do...
Listen! Producer Amorphous Drops Beyonce/Jay Z Mashup Project ‘Bey-Z’
Orlando producer Amorphous keeps fans of The Carters happy with a type of Carter union of...
K. Michelle Appears On Trina’s New Single ‘If It Ain’t Me’
Trina enlists outspoken soulstress K. Michelle for their collab “If It Ain’t You.” Over the intriguing...
Canadian Crooner Maurice Moore Drops Three Newbies
STXRY's Maurice Moore has released three new tracks in his six-week Sunday Gems series, the EDM/Funk-inspired...
Kelsey Vaz Wants You To ‘Focus’
Markham, Canada-based singer/songwriter Kelsey Vaz drops her debut single "Focus," what she calls "a modern take...
Josh X – Low Key
Josh X drops the very-honest and heartfelt emotional ballad "Low Key." Written by Josh X and...
Pharrell – There’s Something Special
Pharrell isn't slowing down with "Yellow Light." He drops another contribution to the "Despicable Me 3"...
Miesa – If I Didn’t Love You
R&B/Pop songstress Miesa has announced the pre-order for her forthcoming EP When Love, set for release...