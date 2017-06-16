The highly-anticipated video for DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller has finally arrived, and it’s got summer written all over it.

The song features a sonic nod to Santana’s 1999 hit “Maria Maria” ft. The Product G&B and the colorful clip channels a tropical party with Rihanna as a playful, steamy sex kitten, but Tiller plays it cool with his raunchy lyrics. Even DJ Khaled gets his salsa on.

Watch the clip below:

“Wild Thoughts” stems from DJ’s 10th studio album Grateful out on June 23rd.