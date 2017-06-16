Karrueche Tran is a free woman…from Chris Brown, that is.

Yesterday (June 15), a judge granted the model/actress a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, singer Chris Brown, which will last 5 years.

Tran first filed for a restraining order in February claiming he punched her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs in their relationship. According to TMZ, yesterday in court, Tran provided details that when she refused to return diamond rings Brown gave her, he became increasingly aggressive.

She told the judge that Brown texted her threat like “Bitch I will beat the s— out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell. Another text she provided read, “I’m not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I’m there I will make you hate me even more, don’t be anywhere I’m out in public, I’m going to ban you from all events.”

Reading from a pre-written statement in court, Tran also alleged, “Around the second week of February, he told a few people that he was going to kill me.”

Brown wasn’t present in court, and reportedly, the judge refused to allow him to join by phone.