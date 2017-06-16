Last night (June 15), Jay Z made history when he became the first rapper ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Friend, fan, and former POTUS Barack Obama inducted the Brooklyn rapper via video message (Jay wasn’t present either…because birth of his and Beyonce’s twins, maybe?), and gave the rapper/mogul all of his props.

Obama inducts JAY Z into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/cgW0yzenDW — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 16, 2017

Even though he’s rarely on social media, Jay accepted the achievement via his Twitter account, thanking all of those in the hip-hop world who have influenced him. See his stream of tweets below:

Major accomplishment. Congrats, Jay!