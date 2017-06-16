Today (June 16), 10x-Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Chaka Khan releases the first official single under her newly founded indie record label venture, iKhan Sounds, titled “I Love Myself” Ft. B.Slade.

“I Love Myself” is an anthem that promotes self-esteem and putting one’s life in order. The new single, also written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter B. Slade, Eve Nelson and Khan, will be proceeded by the world premiere of the “I Love Myself” music video releasing on Friday, June 30th. The video will offer 10 special guest features from the winners of the “I Love Myself” video contest – an initiative helmed by Khan to engage fans in helping to spread the message of self-esteem and acceptance by uploading a clip of themselves lip-synching the chorus of her new single.

The original version of “I Love Myself” was released in February of 2016, but this alternative version of “I Love Myself,”offers an acapella intro of Chaka Khan’s famous “Through The Fire.”

Stream below:

Watch a teaser of the video below: