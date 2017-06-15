Nashville-based artist R.LUM.R (Reggie Williams) is an R&B/Singer-Songwriter/Soul/Electronic artist making his mark in the Country music capital. He’s released the companion video to his much-buzzed-single “Frustrated,”a modern soulful tune about hard-times in a relationship.

The video sees the artist present in a house torn apart by tension from a beefing couple. “Frustrated, over you

Frustrated, I’m a fool,” he sings in a strong falsetto on the hook.

Watch the artsy clip below:

And despite the previous R&B mentions, don’t make the mistake of limiting him to just that genre because there’s much more to him: he’s a classically trained acoustic guitarist who grew up with the likes of Julian Bream and Christopher Parkening as potential role models. He was completely enamored with anime classics like Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist and Outlaw Star.

Purchase “Frustrated” on iTunes HERE.

@rlumrmusic