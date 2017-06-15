Markham, Canada-based singer/songwriter Kelsey Vaz drops her debut single “Focus,” what she calls “a modern take on relationships of this generation.”

She collaborated with Film Noir producers Krs. and KingBNJMN alongside TSUMI’s Maurice Moore to bring this idea to life. Between the changing flows, upbeat rhythm and vibrant vocals, “Focus” focuses on wanting real affection from a love interest, not to just to have money thrown at her, a.k.a her love don’t cost a thing.

“Material is not enough / Boy, I’m financially stable, yes, I can pay for my cable,” she sings on the second verse. “Don’t say sorry, baby, just show me something,” she sings.

Stream below:

IG: @omg_its_kels

Twitter: @Kelsey416