Three-time Grammy Award-Winning singer/songwriter and actress Jill Scott has officially sold out her 3rd Annual (Chicago) Summer Block Party on July 22nd at the Huntington Bank Pavilion. The summer concert is slated to offer performances from artists such as Kelly Rowland, Nelly, Bell Biv Devoe, SWV and more. Imagined by Scott and longtime business partner Shawn Gee in 2015, the Summer Block Party is produced by Live Nation Urban in partnership with V103 and fills a much-needed void in the Urban Adult Contemporary live music space. The festival is quickly becoming the premier music event for R&B devotees and past performers have included Erykah Badu, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Jazmine Sullivan, Ledisi, Tank, and many more.

Ever since its initial 2015 kickoff in Chicago, the Block Party series has been gaining popularity and acclaim. The producers have taken note and have now successfully expanded the brand to its second market – announcing the 1st Annual Summer Block Party in Houston, TX. This event is slated for Friday, July 2nd at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in partnership with Majic 102.1 and Live Nation Urban. The lineup includes special performances by Jill Scott, Brandy, Bell Biv Devoe, SWV, Ro James and DJ Kid Cupri. Tickets are on sale now via LiveNation.com.

Currently, plans are underway for further expansion of the successful R& B platform into other markets in 2018.