Zendaya started in as a fresh-faced teen as “Rocky Blue” in Shake It Up and other youthful characters in shows such as K.C. Undercover and Zendaya and other TV films. He major film debut, though, will be this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Aside from acting, she’s also tried her hand at music.

Her newest role has catapulted her into the stratosphere; now, she’s a 20-year-old young woman who’s strutting her stuff as the cover girl of fashion heavyweight Vogue Magazine! She covers the July 2017 issue complete with an insightful interview, and also rocked multiple fashions spanning 100 years in an accompanying video (below).

In her interview, she reflects back on her early Disney days, her father Ajamu talks about how driven she was as a child, and much more. Being a child star, Zendaya came out on the other side with her head firmly on her shoulders.

Gotta love this young woman!

