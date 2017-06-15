Connect with us

Canadian Crooner Maurice Moore Drops Three Newbies

STXRY’s Maurice Moore has released three new tracks in his six-week Sunday Gems series, the EDM/Funk-inspired “Just 2,” the bass-heavy club-banger “Scars,” and the slow jam “Something About You.”

Merging trap with 80’s R&B, “Just 2” is produced by Australian UNO Stereo, and depicts Moore hustling like crazy for the woman of his dreams over uptempo rave beats.

On the other hand, “Scars,” is a dark and heavy manifesto about Moore’s struggles and accomplishments. Produced by Tev Woods, KingBNJMN, and Auracle, this track has a little dub-step flavor, and finds Moore waxing poetic on his rise from a little kid writing poems in class to the hottest new voice in R&B.

On “Something About You,” Moore slows it down for a lovey serenade: “I don’t know, it’s just something about you,” he croons to his lady love.

Stay tuned for Moore’s debut mixtape, The Amber Room, which is being readied for release this summer.

