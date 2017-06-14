Video: KeKe Palmer – Wind Up ft. Quavo

KeKe Palmer linked up with Quavo for “Wind Up,” an on-the-fly collab between her and the Migos rapper.

On the song, Palmer drops in-your-face-flow: “Wind up / Tell them old bitches line up, line up / ‘Fore I put her in a grinder, grinder / All my boss bitches wind up, wind up,” she raps.

Today she drops the video which sees the 23-year-old rocking finger waves and performing hype choreography with a bevy of background dancers on stage.

Watch below: