Fast-rising UK singer Fabian Secon and producer 5ive Beatz have announced their forthcoming joint EP, Until We Meet Again, set to be released 23rd June. The first taste of what to expect comes courtesy of “Rockstar,” a trap-infused R&B banger that showcases both artists’ assets.

Fabian explains, “The mood for the video was to reflect the loneliness inside fame and the sense of isolation from the girl who doesn’t care anymore.”

Watch below:

Until We Meet Again is the follow-up to Fabian’s debut EP, Don’t Disturb, and sees the coming together of two artists from London who have both taken major strides over the past couple of years.

“5ive and I met online around January 2016”, Fabian says. “Having a mutual appreciation for each other’s talent, we started working instantly. The vibe was very natural, and we spent a few months experimenting. Our aim for Until We Meet Again was to fuse alternative R&B, pop rock and trap elements to create a fresh, progressive body of work. The EP tells the story of a turbulent and troubled relationship, so there are dark emotions that run throughout.”