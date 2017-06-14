Tina Yao is back with a visual for her ballad “L.L.L.” produced by The LX and directed by MorTuVega productions off her debut EP S.H.A.D.E (She Had a Demon Enter).

In the clip, the Yonkers native travels through the yesterdays of a past love that remains haunting and unresolved as her former lover has entered into a new relationship. Tina’s songwriting explores the idea of people disappearing from one relationship to just continue the lay, lie, and love cycle as a way to get over old love with someone new. However, there is always that one relationship that lingers in your mind and your heart as you realize no one love is the same, and the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

Watch below:

“L.L.L.” follows Tina’s previous release “Remind You.” Listen to S.H.A.D.E. HERE.

@singtinayao