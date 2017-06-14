Connect with us

Pharrell – There's Something Special

Photo: Ben Wright

Music

Pharrell – There’s Something Special

Published on

Pharrell isn’t slowing down with “Yellow Light.” He drops another contribution to the “Despicable Me 3” soundtrack with another tune called “There’s Something Special.”

Much like his contribution to the “Despicable Me 2” movie with his smash single “Happy,” “There’s Something Special” is soulful song with a good message, but this one a slowed-down, lullaby-like groove about reigniting your passion.

“Sometimes I only did what was required / I’m a sinner, sometimes I sat down when I got tired / Should’ve stayed standing up, to do the job for which I was hired / But the good Lord, thank you for relighting my fire,” he sings.

Listen below:

