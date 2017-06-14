Josh X – Low Key

Josh X drops the very-honest and heartfelt emotional ballad “Low Key.” Written by Josh X and produced by Shaft and J. White, “Low Key” is about truthfully enjoying a dose of “crazy” in a relationship.

“‘Low Key’ was inspired by the guy that sees the good and bad about his lady, he explains. “The bad as in she is crazy, she is the type to go through your phone, scratches your car, sets your clothes on fire, but on the flip side, she is the type of girl that when times are good, she is a great woman and although, she may not be all the way right for you, on the low, you are low key feeling her,” says Josh.

Stream below:

Josh X was recently featured as one of Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee Lounge Artist of The Month. “Low Key” stems from Josh’s Amour EP. Be on the lookout for the acoustic version of the music video to be released in the coming weeks.