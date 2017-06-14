Connect with us

Did Beyonce Give Birth To Her Twins?

Is Queen Bey in labor right now? According to social media, she may be!

The Beyhive is on high alert ever since heavy security has been spotted at UCLA Medical Center. There are also rumors that the hospital has moved out patients from the fifth floor to accommodate the Carters’ wishes for privacy.

Beyonce’s due date was yesterday (June 13), and the singer is said to have been seen leaving her L.A. home with two baby car seats.

Also, her hairstylist Chuck Amos posted the below on Instagram:

Hang in there, Mama! 💛 You @Beyonce!!

A post shared by Chuck Amos, Hair Legend (@chuckielovehair) on

Did he spill the beans? Hhhmm, all speculation, no confirmations….yet. We’ll have to wait and see if the arrival of music’s royal babies has officially happened. Stay tuned…

