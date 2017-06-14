Connect with us

Detroit Singer Dye Hard Doesn’t Want Her Man To ‘Change Up’

R&B Music Videos

Detroit Singer Dye Hard Doesn’t Want Her Man To ‘Change Up’

Published on

R&B songstress Dye Hard has released her new single “Change Up,” the second single on her debut EP DYMOND and the follow up to her last single “Don’t Know Us.”

“Don’t change up, don’t change up on me never,” the Detroit-based beauty sings to her love interest as she lists qualities she loves about him. The song is an ode to any woman who has experienced hoping a man they like doesn’t change.

Stream below:

She is just getting started and plans to release more singles off the EP but until then ‘Change Up’ is easily a tune to become hooked to!

@dyeehard

More About: Dye Hard

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in R&B Music Videos

To Top