R&B songstress Dye Hard has released her new single “Change Up,” the second single on her debut EP DYMOND¬†and the follow up to her last single “Don’t Know Us.”

“Don’t change up, don’t change up on me never,” the Detroit-based beauty sings to her love interest as she lists qualities she loves about him. The song is an ode to any woman who has experienced hoping a man they like doesn’t change.

Stream below:

She is just getting started and plans to release more singles off the EP but until then ‘Change Up’ is easily a tune to become hooked to!

@dyeehard