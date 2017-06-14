R&B songstress Dye Hard has released her new single “Change Up,” the second single on her debut EP DYMOND and the follow up to her last single “Don’t Know Us.”

“Don’t change up, don’t change up on me never,” the Detroit-based beauty sings to her love interest as she lists qualities she loves about him. The song is an ode to any woman who has experienced hoping a man they like doesn’t change.

Stream below:

She is just getting started and plans to release more singles off the EP but until then ‘Change Up’ is easily a tune to become hooked to!

@dyeehard