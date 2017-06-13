Brooklyn-based electro-pop/alt-r&B artist Moxiie drops the video for new song “Don’t See You” from her EP, Words For Your Feelings.

The song is steeped in a sonic cocktail of edgy electro-pop and alternative-R&B. According to Moxiie the song “was inspired by all the times I trusted too much in spite of my intuition. That goes for people and certain situations”, she explains. Adding, “At the end of the day you can’t be woke without acknowledging that and moving on. That’s what this song is for me, not playing the victim and just owning it.”

The video sees edgy models and Moxiie posing in layers of denim styles.

Stream below: