The “Starboy” is coming to a city near you. The Weeknd is prolonging his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” with a second leg or “phase two” set to kick off this fall.

The world tour will hit North America, New Zealand, and Australia starting on Sept. 6th in Pennsylvania and wrapping up on Dec. 14th in Perth, Australia.

Gucci Mane and Nav will support the Canadian crooner on the U.S. leg while French Montana will replace Gucci to join Nav in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale Friday (June 16th) at 11 a.m. local time.

See The Weeknd’s social media posts below: