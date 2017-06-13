R&B/Pop songstress Miesa has announced the pre-order for her forthcoming EP When Love, set for release June 23 from SIRI Music Group (Caroline / Capitol). From the set comes “If I Didn’t Love You,” a song co-written by Miesa with JacksonCroft and produced by The Chemistri.

The ballad follows suit with previous releases about love and relationships. The video was shot as a three part story and is scheduled for release later this month.

“I can’t wait to hear from my fans once they listen to the When Love EP,” says Miesa. “Some of these songs have been in the making for almost two years and its just one piece of my musical diary.”

Listen to Miesa’s stirring ballad below:

Those who pre-order will receive an instant download of her new single, “If I Didn’t Love You,” and “Overdrive,” which is steaming up radio stations nationwide reaching #37 at Urban Radio (Mediabase/BDS). Both songs are available now for download and streaming.

