Singer/songwriter Jacob Banks today shares a powerful performance of his track “Mercy” filmed in Berlin, Germany as part of the COLORS Berlin sessions.

The video, recorded live, showcases Jacob’s gritty, enthralling voice and further cements his profile as one of the industry’s favorite breakout acts of 2017. “Mercy” is taken off Jacob’s debut label EP, The Boy Who Cried Freedom, which was released earlier this Spring.

Watch below:

