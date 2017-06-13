Last month, it was announced that Tamar Braxton, Bruno Mars, Migos and Trey Songz will perform at the 2017 BET Awards, now a few more stars have been added to the lineup.

On the R&B side, Chris Brown has been added as well, along with New Edition who will perform in conjunction with receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Others added to the lineup are Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Post Malone, and Roman Gianarthur.

Beyonce leads the pack with seven nominations and Bruno Mars isn’t far behind with five. SNL comedian Leslie Jones will host the star-studded event which will go down live from the Microsoft Theater on June 25th.