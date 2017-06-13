Brielle Lesley – As Long As (ft. Payroll Giovanni)

Following her single “Karma,” Detroit songstress Brielle Lesley drops her new summer anthem “As Long As” featuring fellow Detroit MC Payroll Giovanni.

The song is a piano-led banger that sees the singer ride or dying for her man as long as she knows he loves her. Giovanni hops on mid-track for a fresh verse.

“As long as I know he love me / I don’t need a fake friend to stick up for me / Won’t another n*gga spend another nickle on me, not as long as I know he love me,” she sings on the hook.

Brielle describes her music as a mixture between R&B and Urban Pop. “I wouldn’t put myself in one category because I kind of switch it up a bit,” she says. “If I had to choose a favorite, it would be R&B, it’s just something about it. Most R&B songs are about love, and love is something that I would like to represent as an artist. Songs you can feel, relate to, and touch people. Songs that leave an impact on people’s lives, and that draws on ones emotions. Love songs never die, and that’s the kind of music that I love to create.”

@BrielleLesley