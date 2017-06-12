TLC visited “The Breakfast Club” this morning in promotion for their crowd-sourced, self-titled final album (due out on June 30th).

Right off the bat, the tone became tense instantly when DJ Envy brought up the fact that Chilli blocked Charlamagne on social media. The singer claimed he said something rude, but she wouldn’t elaborate on the issue and cast a cold shoulder towards him throughout entire chat.

Other than that, the ladies talked about the making of the album and what the crowd-sourced money when towards in production. They also addressed the “All Lives Matter” comment, Chilli dating, fitting in with the new radio airplay climate, and more.

Watch the 30-minute interview below!