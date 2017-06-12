Report: Reality Show About Xscape Coming To Bravo

R&B group Xscape’s reunion is shaping up to be pretty epic: not only are they planning new music, a tour, and a TV biopic, the quartet are also planning to document it all on a reality TV show.

According to TMZ, they’re already filming the show in ATL which will document the four members Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott as they prepare for their first performance in over 20 years at Essence Festival in July. Love & Hip-Hop producer/mogul Mona Scott Young is on deck as executive producer.

The show will reportedly premiere in November along with the premiere of the next season of “Atlanta Housewives.”