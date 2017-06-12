Pharrell Gets Animated In ‘Yellow Light’ Video

Pharrell adds his infectious, feel-good vibes to the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack with the video for “Yellow Light.”

Much like his contribution to the first “Despicable Me” movie with his smash single “Happy,” “Yellow Light” takes on more of that light-hearted, youthful feel, and the video follows suit.

The video sees Pharrell and his Minion friends as they dwell in a digitized world. He then saves them from the evil villain Balthazar Bratt after a dance battle.

Watch below: