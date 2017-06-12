The cast of the new TNT series Claws have teamed up with Mary J. Blige for her new music video for “Strength of a Woman,” the title track off the artist’s 13th studio album. Claws stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Jenn Lyon, Judy Reyes and Karrueche Tran are all featured in the video.

The release of “Strength of a Woman” is in conjunction with the Claws premiere yesterday (June 11). “The inspiration for ‘Strength of a Woman’ came from my life. It came from some very heavy trials and hardships through my life that I had to come through,” said Blige. “There are a lot of similar themes in the show Claws. They’re in some heavy, sticky, nasty situations but that is what survival is about.”

With its story focusing on five manicurists working at a Central Florida nail salon, Claws celebrates empowered women as they navigate the challenges of their professional and daily lives. Blige integrated members of the cast into her “Strength of a Woman” music video in order to show off an array of proud, hard-working women – a common thread woven throughout the R&B songstress’ album and resonating at the heart of its title song. “Strength of a Woman” is a reflection of Blige’s journey to overcoming emotional turmoil and, like Claws, honors women by exploring themes of self-worth and empowerment.

Watch the empowering video below: