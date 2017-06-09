Video: Jhene Aiko – While We’re Young

Jhene Aiko’s video for her new single “While We’re Young” suggests her sophomore album is on the way! The song is a soulful ode to true love (presumably inspired by her relationship with rapper Big Sean) and the video will humorously tug at your heart strings.

Inspired by the movie “50 First Dates,” Jhene plays a woman who has short-term memory loss and her boyfriend must go through the motions of wooing her everyday to save the relationship and prove he truly loves her.

Watch below:

Along with her solo follow up, Jhene is also and Big Sean are also working on their second release as the duo TWENTY88.