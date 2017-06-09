Stream SZA’s ‘CTRL’ Album (Snippets)

The wait is over!

Top Dawg Entertainment’s SZA has finally dropped her full length debut album CTRL today (June 9).

The 14-track opus features big names such as fellow TDE members Kendrick Lamar and Isaiah Rashad, as well as Travis Scott and James Fauntleroy on smooth “alternative” R&B and slow jams about themes of vulnerability, strength, and betrayal.

SZA told The Breakfast Club recently that CTRL is a concept album: “I’ve lacked control my whole life and I think I’ve craved it my whole life. I couldn’t really arrive at it and now, I’m not really looking to arrive at it anymore,” SZA said. “I’m just happy to be present. It’s weird. If you try to control a future moment, it’s impossible. There’s no such thing as control anyway. It’s just a concept, a word, a fantasy. But if you focus on the way you feel in the now and what you do with the now, I feel like it leads to having true control in the future.”

Press play on the album preview below:

Sounds pretty solid! Swing on over and cop the entire set HERE.