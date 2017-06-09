New Release: Chuck Berry’s Final Album ‘CHUCK’ (Stream)

Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry posthumously releases his final album, Chuck today, Friday, June 9th.

The album celebrates the life and legacy of the GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and illuminates his never-ending influence over rock, blues, soul, R&B, rap, jazz, and pop. As Berry’s first record to be comprised of primarily new material in 38 years, Chuck features ten passionate, potent, and powerful anthems.

Bridging generations, guitar innovator Tom Morello [Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage] and Nathaniel Rateliff volley riffs back and forth with Berry on the single “Big Boys.” Gary Clark, Jr. lends his six-string prowess to “Wonderful Woman,” while Charles Berry, Jr. and Ingrid Berry feature throughout the record. The latest single “Lady B. Goode” serves as a sequel to one of rock music’s most impactful song’s “Johnny B. Goode,” bookending the artist’s legendary discography.

Beyond rock ‘n’ roll, Berry’s influence resounds throughout generations of African American music and culture. In tribute last March, President Barack Obama wrote, “Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him — and turned up everyone who came after. We’ll miss you, Chuck. Be good.”

Meanwhile, his songs would be sampled by everyone from LL Cool J to Leaders of the New School, while Questlove, D.M.C., Mos Def, Q-Tip, Chuck D, Juicy J, and more have been vocal about his influence.

Throughout his career, Chuck Berry changed the face of music forever. Among countless accolades, he achieved Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, BMI Icon Honors, and more. Time celebrated him among the “10 Best Electric Guitar Players of All Time,” and Rolling Stone included him in the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” His signature “Johnny B. Goode” remains the only rock ‘n’ roll song to be included on the Voyager Golden Record on the Voyager Spacecraft in 1977.

Berry passed away this year on March 18th.

Stream CHUCK below:



Purchase CHUCK here.