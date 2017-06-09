Garnering praises for his previous offering “Paradox” & “Slopes,” Boston-based artist Jaalid is back and drops the video for his R&B/Hip-hop single “Reality.”

Directed by Trevor Browning and produced by King Bnjmn, “Reality” depicts love that’s too good to be true. In the dark, seductive clip, Jaalid and his love interest spend quality time together.

Watch below:

@SincerelyJaalid