Two days ago (June 7), Chris Brown held a screening for his autobiographical documentary Welcome to My Life, which hits select theaters today (June 9).

Yesterday, Brown unveiled the film’s title track featuring Cal Scruby, an uptempo song that reflects the theme of the documentary; the song reflects on his life’s biggest questions:

“Have you been there? Have you seen it all? / Have you done this once before? / Did they tell you, you love this life and all these lights? / Now you’re lying on the floor / And they know what doesn’t kill you makes you want it more / And this is your life.”

Listen to a snippet of Welcome to My Life below: