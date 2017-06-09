Austin Sexton ft. Yonas Michael – Someone

Following his single “About Last Night,” L.A. based singer/songwriter Austin Sexton drops another smooth number called “Someone.” This is the third record release from his GOODSEX album, which will become available for purchase everywhere on July 10th.

Featuring up and coming hip hop artist Yonas Michael and production by The Undefeated Music Group, “Someone” is a jazzy chill tune about being available for the right one.

“I don’t know a single person who doesn’t have a hard time finding someone to call their own / Someone, someone, to call their own,” he petitions to the heart of a potential love interest.

Enjoy below:

