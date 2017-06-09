August Alsina Accused Of Threatening Fans With Gun

Just days after announcing his upcoming “Don’t Matter Tour,” August Alsina almost got in trouble with the law.

According to TMZ, four fans approached the singer in the parking lot of a Food 4 Less grocery store in Los Angeles to ask him for autographs. He refused to sign anything, saying he didn’t feel well. (August recently revealed he’s been battling liver disease). However, reports claim the fans persisted to ask for autographs and followed him to his car.

Witnesses say August brandished a gun on his waistband as the fans approached his car. An employee called the police, but the singer had left the scene before they arrived. Since the Alsina didn’t point the gun or make any verbal threats, authorities say there is no case to be made against the singer.