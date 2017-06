Just yesterday, TLC dropped the sunny Cali video for “Way Back,” a single ft. Snoop Dogg from their final, self-titled Kickstarter-funded album due out on June 30th.

To promote, this morning, they performed the song for The “Today” Show’s Summer Concert Series. Singing with the vocals on the track and accompanied by background dancers, Chilli and T-Boz showed they still have the slick, smooth, moves.

Watch below: