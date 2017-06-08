Ohio-native Tangina Stone joins forces with Canadian music star Nelly Furtado for her new single “Exposed.” Mixing pop & alternative sounds, the duo sing about ending a toxic relationship after you have “exposed” all of yourself including the good, the bad and sometimes the ugly. The collab is a dream come true for Stone, who counts Furtado as one of her favorite artists of all time. Stream below:

“Exposed” will be featured on Tangina’s forthcoming debut album, Elevate, which is executive produced by Crystal Caines (A$AP FERG, Bia, Smoke DZA) and feature collaborations with buzzed about newcomer Liana Bank$ among others.

Tangina will also perform at this year’s Northside Festival on Friday, June 9th at The Knitting Factory Brooklyn.