Following the release of “F.B.G.M.” ft. Young M.A a week ago, T-Pain is back today to share a new music video to for the single, which is the perfect extravagant accompaniment for the track.

In the clip, Pain has found a match in his voluptuous companion who’s the Bonnie to his Clyde. “Oh I think I found the one, yeah my baby girl gon’ give me a son / I found a girl that can do both, ballin’ with the crew / She just like me, cause all she wanna do is f*ck b*ches, get money,” he sings.

“F.B.G.M.” ft. Young M.A is the lead single from T-Pain’s forthcoming album OBLiViON due out via Nappy Boy Entertainment/Konvict Muzik/RCA Records.

Watch “F.B.G.M.” below: