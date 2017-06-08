Yesterday (June 7) would have been Prince’s 59th birthday, and to honor his legacy, his sister Tyka Nelson released touching video for her song “End of the Road” which shares rare photos of their lives together as children.

The song was written by Nelson and Apollo V. “After Prince passed I wanted to give him one final birthday present and I decided to fulfill his wish, and record this song at Paisley Park,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “This song poses the question ‘is this the End of The Road?’ and my answer is I don’t think so! I will see all three of my beautiful family members someday again.”

Sanaa Hamri directed the video, which sees Tyka recording in the Paisley Park studio and visiting their childhood home on 539 Newton in Minneapolis. Hamri also directed Prince’s “Musicology” video.

Watch the touching video below: