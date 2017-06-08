Connect with us

Fifth Harmony – Down ft. Gucci Mane

Following the exit of Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony (or should they change their name to Fourth Harmony?) move on as a quartet with the video for their single “Down” ft. Gucci Mane. 

Directed by James Larese, the clip sees the four young singers getting sexy in a lit (literally) motel. Collectively, they dance in the parking lot and frolic in the pool, and each member also has their own room of seduction.

“Down” is the first offering of the group’s upcoming third album due out  later this year.

