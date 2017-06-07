UK Singer/Rapper Angel Has ‘No Days Off’

Motown artist and West London singer Angel drops the video for his new single “No Days Off,” an R&B track with rap leanings. The clip sees the singer/rapper/songwriter/producer on his grind at meetings, in the studio, and in NYC.

“No days off/Out here working ass off/Paycheck coming on Friday/And I’m already turned up,” he sings.

Watch below:

Angel’s forthcoming EP is due out this summer. The forthcoming project will see Angel building on the waves he created last year, whilst continuing to showcase his songwriting ability and flair for hypnotic hooks and earworm melodies.

@thisisangel