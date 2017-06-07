Connect with us

TLC Takes It ‘Way Back’ With Snoop Dogg In West-Coast-Inspired Video

TLC linked up with Snoop Dogg for their single “Way Back,” and for the video, they take on his signature West Coast swag, too!

The duo throws a jumpin’ block party/cookout in a SoCal neighborhood complete with lowriders with classic whips with hydraulics. They dance on the roof and in the driveway, giving us their classic, chill dance moves. Snoop appears in the video in a separate vignette.

“Way Back” stems from the group’s long-awaited, crowd-sourced, self-titled album due June 30th.

Ring in your summer by watching the video below:

