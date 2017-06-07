Connect with us

SZA Visits The Breakfast Club, Talks New Album, Side Chicks, and More (Video)

After years of creating a solid buzz and building a solid fan base, Top Dawg Entertainment songstress SZA is ready to drop her debut full-length album titled CTRL on June 9th, and the singer is now making her promo rounds.

This morning (June 7th), she stopped by Power 105’s The Breakfast Club to talk about all she’s been up to.

During the nearly-one hour interview, she dished on her new album CTRL and working with Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. She also talks “side-chick culture,” relationships, and ex-boyfriends, one she caught cheating in the worst way.

