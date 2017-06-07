After years of solo singles, EPs, collabs, and songwriting for other artists, Sevyn Streeter’s full-length debut album Girl Disrupted will finally see the light of day, as there’s now a release date on the books now.

In exactly one month on July 7th, Sevyn will drop the opus. As she revealed on IG in a long post, this time is special to her, which is why she decided to drop it on her birthday. She also revealed the album cover, the R&B siren reflected on her journey to finally get to this point.

Read her post below:

7•7•17 <G I R L D I S R U P T E D > LET THE COUNTDOWN BEGIN!!! To all of my ride or die azz fans, I love & appreciate all of your support and patience, so it’s only right to give you the album on my bday🎂. The last year & a half has been an emotion rollercoaster for me. Lots of ups & downs, but I poured every ounce of it into my album! I’ve loved, lost & tried to LOVE again! I’ve been loyal to people who said fuq me & didn’t return the LOYALTY! I’ve made the conscious choice to clear my life of anything that stood in the way of my LIBERATION and came out a better woman on the other side of it all! I’m freer than I’ve ever been! Happier than I’ve ever been! Wiser than I’ve ever been! Feel sexier than I’ve ever felt & give even less fuq’s than I ever thought I could🖕🏾All of which I owe to this album! If you’ve ever been thru some shii, going thru some shii or just need to hear some good shii….allow me to pay it forward on my birthday, 7•7•17…..LETS DISRUPT SOME SHII👌🏾#GIRLDISRUPTED

