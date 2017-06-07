Connect with us

Sam Smith Working On Sophomore Album

After winning an Oscar for Best Original Song from the James Bond movie Spectre last year, Sam Smith has barricaded himself in the studio to work on his sophomore album.

His debut LP In the Lonely Hour sold 7 million units worldwide, so the pressure is on to create a successful flow-up and avoid the “sophomore album curse.”  He’s been working hard in the studio (as seen on his Instagram account).

Peep snaps of Sam in the creative flow below:

Recording x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Recording x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Recording x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Recording x photographer – @jamesmsbarber

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Recording x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on

Think he’ll bring some soulful heat this time around, Roomies?

