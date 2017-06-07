Connect with us

Detroit Collective Liquid Monk Drops Smooth Offering ‘On The Rocks’

Music

Detroit Collective Liquid Monk Drops Smooth Offering ‘On The Rocks’

Published on

Detroit band Liquid Monk is comprised of members Eric Fillip (drums, percussion, electronics), Dan Gruszka (synth, guitar, electronics), Mike Leonard (synth, guitar) and Omar Taji (synth bass, keyboards). They recently released a smooth offering title “On The Rocks,” a fusion of electronic, soul, and hip-hop sounds.

On the song, Jaye Prime and Hugo Biggs offer vocals as the band acts as a producer showcasing the talents of each musician.

Stream below:

Liquid Monk have become a name on the Detroit music scene synonymous with instrumental virtuosity, genre bending creativity, and energetic live performances. Their debut EP Yaga was released in 2015 and had a unique blend of fiery jazz fusion, lush synthesizers and pounding live electronica. “On The Rocks” is the first single off the upcoming Liquid Monk self titled debut LP via Beverly Martel Records due out this Fall.

@LiquidMonks

More About: Liquid Monk

Continue Reading
You may also like...

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Music

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

News

Cuuuute! Blue Ivy Slays In Ballet Recital (Video)

Music

Estelle – Love Like Ours Ft. Tarrus Riley

Music

Nyakz – Callin Me
Advertisement
To Top