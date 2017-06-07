Last week on Friday (June 2), R&B/hip-hop group Bell Biv Devoe (BBD) performed at Kings Theater with special guests SWV and En Vogue. Hosted by SJ Presents Inc, the theater was jam packed to see these three acts perform live on stage. BBD have been back on the road to promote their latest project Three Stripes since May. R&B diva groups SWV and En Vogue were able to promote their new albums Still and Electric Café respectively.

Fans were disappointed that the show started 45 minutes late. However, the DJ played tunes that made the crowd go bananas so they can remain energized. The show began with Sisters With Voices, looking glamorous and at ease. Coko, Lelee, and Taj were ecstatic about performing in their hometown, New York. The ladies sang their hits “I’m So Into You,” “Weak,” “Right Here (Human Nature),” “Rain,” “You’re The One For Me,” and Patti’s chart-topping hit, “If You Only Knew.” The group amazed the crowd, especially when Coko started hitting the high notes. There aren’t many artists who can sing a Patti song to perfection, but Coko can! SWV ended their segment with their uptempo hit “Anything” from the Above the Rim soundtrack. Twenty-three years later, fans still know the Wu-Tang Clan’s verse to the song as the crowd sang along.

Despite technical difficulties with the sound system, funky divas En Vogue stepped on stage singing their hit singles “Love (Don’t Let Go),” “My Love,” “Free Your Mind,” “Give Him Something He Can Feel,” and a few covers from classic R&B artists. Fans were disappointed when they didn’t see original members Maxine and Dawn on stage, but the ladies were determined to put on a great show for the fans. They also performed their signature and number one hit “Hold On,” and graciously thanked the fans for their love and support.

After a 15 minute intermission and BBD’s Meet & Greet, Bell Biv Devoe was ready to rock the house for the NYC crowd. Ronnie, Ricky, and Mike showed off their stellar dance moves on hip-hop beats as a warm-up. The group brought some ol’school flavor to the stage while performing older and newer songs from the Three Stripes album. BBD performed a few New Edition classics including “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Candy Girl,” and “Cool It Now.” They also reminded fans they have a plethora of songs outside of New Edition such as “I Thought It Was Me,” “Something In Your Eyes,” “Run,” “Do Me,” “She’s Dope,” “When Will I See Your Smile Again,” “Finally” their collab with SWV, and of course their crossover record “Poison” which made the crowd jam out! In 2017, “Poison,” is still a classic party anthem that’s spun a clubs and other events!

For over three hours, fans had a good time with the artists as they dance to the music and sang each song word for word. The show was a special gift for R&B music lovers who still can appreciate real and soulful music.