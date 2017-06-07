It’s that time of year again! Hot 97 hosts their annual Summer Jam concert at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 11th, 2017. It’s a great way to start the summer!

The radio station collaborated with several companies to make the concert into a reality. Hot 97 partnered with Effen Vodka, McDonald’s, MetroPlus Health Plan, Nutrament, Starz’s original series, POWER, and Swisher Sweets.

There will be special performances by Chris Brown, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Migos, Desiigner, DJ Khaled nad Friends, Trey Songz, French Montana, Tory Lanez, Funk Flex & Friends, Konshens, Charly Black, and Jidenna. Grammy award winning superstar, Faith Evans presents 20 Years of The Notorious B.I.G.

You don’t want to miss the hottest Hip-Hop event of the year! This is the last chance to get tickets, and the only way to really experience Summer Jam is live and in person! Watch some of your favorite artists perform live on the Summer Jam stage.

Tickets are not sold out (yet!) Go to Ticketmaster.com to purchase, and for additional information on HOT 97’s Summer Jam, go to HOT97.com.