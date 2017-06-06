Music artist Jordan King releases his explosive new track “Do That” ahead of his forthcoming EP Broken scheduled for release later this year. Produced by King himself & RB Keyz this bass heavy, feel good track is set to be the perfect anthem to your summer.

“Do That” is based on King’s own relationship / life experiences. After coming out of a bad break up, Jordan wrote this track about just having fun and enjoying being free. The story follows a man who just wants to have fun but meets a female who wants more, and the battle for power commences.

Vocally, this track shows King’s range not to mention musical ability; when the bridge hits, you’ll hear a reminiscent sound that of the classic R&B we all know and love.

“I wanted to make a song people could party to while still giving them that authentic R&B vibe,” Jordan says.

Stream below: