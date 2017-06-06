Connect with us

Danny Kean – You Love Me

Music

Danny Kean – You Love Me

Published on

Long Island singer-songwriter/producer and multi-instrumentalist Danny Kean releases his smooth offering “You Love Me” on his own label Ruffle Bird Music.

The song starts with the chords and melody played on the keyboard, the lyrics paint a picture of a thankful and surprised protagonist, befuddled by the idea that his lover has chosen him above all others. The verses are bare with an acoustic guitar, punctuating the vocal melody.

Be on the lookout for his EP set for release at the end of June. Stream “You Love Me” above and purchase HERE.

@dannykeanmusic

More About: Danny Kean

Continue Reading
You may also like...

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Music

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

5KFollowers
Advertisement

Trending

News

Cuuuute! Blue Ivy Slays In Ballet Recital (Video)

Music

Estelle – Love Like Ours Ft. Tarrus Riley

Music

Nyakz – Callin Me
Advertisement
To Top