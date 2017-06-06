Long Island singer-songwriter/producer and multi-instrumentalist Danny Kean releases his smooth offering “You Love Me” on his own label Ruffle Bird Music.

The song starts with the chords and melody played on the keyboard, the lyrics paint a picture of a thankful and surprised protagonist, befuddled by the idea that his lover has chosen him above all others. The verses are bare with an acoustic guitar, punctuating the vocal melody.

Be on the lookout for his EP set for release at the end of June. Stream “You Love Me” above and purchase HERE.

@dannykeanmusic