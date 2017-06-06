Los Angeles-based singer Anne Dereaux drops her newest single “Chop” produced by FKi 1st. The catchy track is from upcoming debut EP, Book of Lolita, set to release this summer. The third ‘chapter,’ “Chop,” follows hypnotic single, “Mourning,” and “Rock Away.”

On “Chop,” Anne’s hypnotic vocals glide over the banging track, singing lyrics of being jaded in love.

Stream below:

Named “Best New Artist of April 2017” by Pigeons & Planes, Anne has made a big splash since her debut as a solo artist. Immediately, “Mo(u)rning” caught the attention of legendary producer Rick Rubin and it led the two to connect at Shangri-La. In April, she appeared in the finale of HBO’s hit series, Big Little Lies.

Set to release summer 2017, Book of Lolita is inspired by an alter ego Anne created when she was eight years old. “I would turn into ‘Lolita’ when I was tired of my mundane life as a stressed second grader (haha),” Anne explains, “and my mom would legit get worried because I wouldn’t break character for days at a time. It was just the space I wanted to occupy, where I could think, and feel, and express myself as I pleased.”

Hailing from Nashville and now based in Los Angeles, for this debut project, Anne is writing alongside renowned producers, including FKi 1st of Mad Decent (Post Malone, Travis Scott, 2Chainz), Trakmatik of Roc Nation (Elijah Blake, Common, Goapele) REO (Beyoncé, Bruno Mars) and Soraya LaPread (A.Chal, Jojo).

@annedereaux